GMDA to complete Rajiv Chowk stormwater drain project by June 15

The construction of a 1.1-km storm water drain connecting the drain near the Rajiv Chowk-Medanta underpass stretch with the master storm water drain on Sohna Road will be completed by June 15, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said. Officials said the ₹4.75 crore project will divert rainwater towards the Sohna Road master drain and Badshahpur drain. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the under-construction drain passes through Tau Devi Lal Stadium and is aimed at diverting water from Sector 32 towards Sector 38, the Medanta hospital road and Rajiv Chowk to the Sohna Road stormwater drain. They said the project is expected to prevent annual waterlogging in the area during the monsoon.

GMDA officials said the drain would connect the stormwater drainage network between sectors 32 and 38 with the master drain on Sohna Road.

“There is heavy waterlogging witnessed in this area, so it was decided to construct a 1.1 km drain which will divert water from this area to Sohna Road and further towards the Badshahpur drain. An amount of ₹4.75 crore has been spent on this project, and all efforts are being made to ensure that becomes functional by June 15,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

Officials said the drain also connects with the stormwater drain coming from Iffco Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk along the national highway.

“The concrete box-type drain passes right through the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, and it will play a key role in preventing waterlogging in the stadium as well,” Godara said.

He added that apart from constructing the drain, the GMDA was also desilting drains and reducing the height of green belts along key roads to improve water flow and prevent waterlogging.

GMDA officials also said the authority is planning a major upgrade of facilities at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, including the football and cricket stadiums, at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore.

“The first step before taking up the upgrade of the stadium was to prevent waterlogging in and around it so that the facility could be used round the year,” another senior official said.