GMDA to convert sector 10 bus stand into electric bus depot

With electric buses likely to be added to the fleet of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)-operated bus service in the next six to eight months, the authority on Tuesday held a detailed discussion on the proposal to set up charging infrastructure for these buses.

The GMDA officials said they plan to convert the Sector 10 bus stand into an electric bus depot. Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, who chaired the 53rd core planning committee on Tuesday, said the requirement of charging systems may be examined in anticipation of the requirement of buses in the future. The comments and suggestions of the public and experts may also be invited and incorporated in the project.

As per the proposal put forth by the mobility division of the GMDA, they plan to set up a supplementary electric substation of 4 MVA T Sector 10, create e-bus charging bays, besides extending the fire detection alarm system, installation of CCTV cameras, and construction of trenches for cabling to connect additional electric substation to charging bays at the electric bus depot.

Mani Ram Sharma, chief general manager, mobility division, submitted that the electric buses are likely to start plying by mid of 2023. “ It may take six months to execute the electric bus depot project which is required to be completed before the buses start plying,” he said.

During the meeting, Rajpal directed officials to ensure that work is allotted only after it is confirmed that electric buses are going to be added to the fleet of GMBCL, the city bus service run by the authority. He also said the e-depot should have proper arrangements to meet any emergency or failure of electricity supply.

“There is also need to get comments and suggestions from the public and experts and incorporate those in the project,” said Rajpal.

The core planning meeting also discussed the proposal to award maintenance contract of operating two water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai with a total capacity of 570 MLD (million litres daily).

On this issue, Rajpal issued directions that a service level agreement (SLA) be defined in the maintenance tender and the provision of IT software --to measure and ensure that the services are maintained and monitored as per the tender -- is to be explored.

