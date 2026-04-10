GMDA to develop green belts along Dwarka Expressway

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon develop green belts worth ₹8 crore along the Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Wednesday. According to GMDA officials, around 20,000 trees and 300,000 shrubs across 15 kilometers of the green belt on both sides of the expressway are planned.

Currently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) owns and operates the Dwarka Expressway. It maintains the green belts on the expressway’s central dividers, NHAI’s main carriageway, and the GMDA’s service roads. However, residents allegedly complained about incomplete green belts along the service roads. Following this, the authority conducted a survey to develop these belts within barricades, officials aware of the matter told HT.

According to GMDA officials, around 20,000 trees and 300,000 shrubs across 15 kilometers of the green belt on both sides of the expressway are planned. “These plants will include a mix of shade-bearing and fruit-bearing trees apart from shrubs, which will add greenery to the area. The plants will be chosen based on their ability to prevent dust pollution,” said a senior GMDA official.

Officials said that to water the plants in the proposed green belts, GMDA is planning to lay a pipeline for recycled water supply along the entire stretch. “If the pipeline is not laid, tankers would have to be used, which would be expensive. The stretches maintained by the developers will not be changed further,” the official said.

Jogi Ram Chauhan, executive engineer, environment wing, GMDA, said, “The estimates will be finalised by the end of this month. Tenders will be issued following approval from the chief executive office, GMDA.”

GMDA has a total green belt area of 712,364 sq mts in sectors 81 to 115, including the Dwarka Expressway. The authority has managed to fully develop around 25 per cent of the green belts, while 52 per cent remains only partially developed, according to an RTI reply filed in February this year.

Meanwhile, residents welcomed the proposal. “The condition of the green belts along both the main Dwarka Expressway and the upper Dwarka Expressway is deteriorating. There is an urgent need to pay attention to the green belts. Green belts will reduce dust pollution,” said Sunil Sareen, vice president, RWA, Imperial Garden Society, Sector 102.