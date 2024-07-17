GMDA to rebuild key road from Dwarka Expressway to IMT Manesar

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will reconstruct a key master sector dividing road from the point where the Dwarka Expressway merges with the Sector 86 Road to IMT Manesar at a cost of ₹60 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The master sector road from Dwarka Expressway to IMT Manesar will be reconstructed by GMDA . (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The road, which is in a state of extreme disrepair, will pass through Sectors 84/88, 85/89, 86/90, and 87/92. GMDA will also build a flyover on this road at Dadi Sati Chowk in Sector 86 at a cost of ₹59 crore.

“The road will be reconstructed along the lines of Rampura Road and the tender for the same has been floated. The authority will also take up special repairs of major roads across Gurugram. These tenders will be awarded in the first week of August,” said Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA.

Officials said that another reason to reconstruct the road is that traffic has increased in the area since the opening of the Dwarka Expressway, and rebuilding it might resolve the congestion.

According to GMDA officials, eight companies have come forward to bid for the construction of the road. “The technical evaluation is going on and the contract will be awarded next month,” said an official.

The site where GMDA will construct a mini-golf course in the green belt along National Highway 48 in Gurugram Sector 15 Part 2 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Dhankhar added that his priority is to ensure that special repair of all GMDA roads is taken up by the end of December and roads that are in bad shape are reconstructed. “By next year the entire GMDA road network will be in top shape,” he said.

GMDA officials said they will also award tenders for special repairs of service roads along master sector roads in Sectors 58 to 67 which are currently in bad shape. Dhankhar said that ₹36 crore will be spent on this work. Ten companies have applied for tenders for this project, said officials.

The authority will also award tenders for the development of sports facilities on the green belt in Sector 15 along National Highway 48. An amount of ₹5.5 crore has been approved by the authority for developing sports facilities including lawn tennis, badminton court, and mini-golf course, said officials.