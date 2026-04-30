The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other civic agencies have been directed to deploy Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at vulnerable locations and maintain high alert during the monsoon to prevent disruption to public movement, officials said on Monday.

GMDA told to deploy QRTs, stay on high alert for monsoon flooding

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The directions were issued by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government, during the 9th coordination committee meeting of civic agencies. He emphasised round-the-clock readiness, especially during heavy rainfall periods, to keep the situation under control.

Dhesi also directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GMDA to integrate surface drains with the master storm water drainage network, particularly along Sohna Road, to prevent water accumulation and improve drainage efficiency.

To strengthen sewerage infrastructure, Dhesi called for a pilot of Micro Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), with MCM, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA each tasked with constructing one unit at locations to be identified by HSVP.

He further directed that tenders for key infrastructure projects, including flyovers and roads, be expedited for early commencement. “There is need for continuous monitoring, better coordination among departments, and strict adherence to timelines to ensure that infrastructure projects are delivered efficiently and civic services are strengthened for the benefit of citizens,” Dhesi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials briefed the meeting on ongoing works. CEO GMDA PC Meena said construction of a storm water drain near Tau Devi Lal Stadium to channel rainwater from Sector 32-38 master road to Badshapur drain is progressing and expected to ease waterlogging on Medanta Road. Similar drainage work is underway at Narsinghpur, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials briefed the meeting on ongoing works. CEO GMDA PC Meena said construction of a storm water drain near Tau Devi Lal Stadium to channel rainwater from Sector 32-38 master road to Badshapur drain is progressing and expected to ease waterlogging on Medanta Road. Similar drainage work is underway at Narsinghpur, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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