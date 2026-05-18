GMRL seeks 14,000 sqm HSVP land for Gurugram Metro Phase-2 corridor

With the tender proposal for Phase-2 of the Gurugram Metro project under consideration by the World Bank, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has now sought the permanent transfer of over 14,000 sqm of land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for construction along the proposed corridor from Sector 9 to Cyber City, according to official documents accessed by HT.

The fresh request outlines station-wise land requirements for metro viaducts, station infrastructure and entry-exit points along the corridor. (HT)

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The fresh request, made through a May 8 letter by GMRL Phase-2 project manager Gabdu Ram Choudhary to HSVP, outlines station-wise land requirements for metro viaducts, station infrastructure and entry-exit points along the corridor. GMRL officials said the tender for the project is expected to receive approval by the end of May.

“It is kindly requested to transfer the aforesaid HSVP land to GMRL on a permanent basis to facilitate timely execution of the Priority-2 Corridor of the Gurugram Metro project,” Choudhary stated in the letter.

According to the proposal, the land is located near multiple planned metro stations in DLF Phase 2, including Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22 and Udyog Vihar Phase 1.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the stations, Sector-22 has the highest land requirement at 3,334.96 sqm, followed by Sector-23A at over 2,100 sqm and Palam Vihar at more than 1,700 sqm. The proposed requirement for Sector 4 and Bajghera Road stations stands at around 1,664 sqm and over 1,500 sqm, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the stations, Sector-22 has the highest land requirement at 3,334.96 sqm, followed by Sector-23A at over 2,100 sqm and Palam Vihar at more than 1,700 sqm. The proposed requirement for Sector 4 and Bajghera Road stations stands at around 1,664 sqm and over 1,500 sqm, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said GMRL held several meetings with HSVP officials and project consultants in April before preparing the consolidated land requirement list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said GMRL held several meetings with HSVP officials and project consultants in April before preparing the consolidated land requirement list. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior HSVP official said metro rail projects remain the agency’s priority and the request is under consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior HSVP official said metro rail projects remain the agency’s priority and the request is under consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Old Gurugram Metro Project spans 28.5 km and is divided into three phases. Phase 1 comprises a 5.2-km corridor from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, which is currently under construction at an estimated cost of ₹1,277 crore. Phase-2 will extend the corridor to Cyber Hub and is estimated to cost around ₹3,500 crore, while Phase-3 involves construction of a depot in Sector-33 at a projected cost of ₹400 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Old Gurugram Metro Project spans 28.5 km and is divided into three phases. Phase 1 comprises a 5.2-km corridor from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, which is currently under construction at an estimated cost of ₹1,277 crore. Phase-2 will extend the corridor to Cyber Hub and is estimated to cost around ₹3,500 crore, while Phase-3 involves construction of a depot in Sector-33 at a projected cost of ₹400 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a GMRL survey, the metro corporation requires 24.84 hectares of land for the overall project, including 23.52 hectares of government land and 1.32 hectares of private land. In addition, around 5 hectares of government land is required temporarily during the construction phase.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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