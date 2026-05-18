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GMRL seeks 14,000 sqm HSVP land for Gurugram Metro Phase-2 corridor

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited seeks permanent transfer of 14,000 sqm land from HSVP for Phase-2 construction, awaiting World Bank tender approval.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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With the tender proposal for Phase-2 of the Gurugram Metro project under consideration by the World Bank, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has now sought the permanent transfer of over 14,000 sqm of land from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for construction along the proposed corridor from Sector 9 to Cyber City, according to official documents accessed by HT.

The fresh request outlines station-wise land requirements for metro viaducts, station infrastructure and entry-exit points along the corridor. (HT)

The fresh request, made through a May 8 letter by GMRL Phase-2 project manager Gabdu Ram Choudhary to HSVP, outlines station-wise land requirements for metro viaducts, station infrastructure and entry-exit points along the corridor. GMRL officials said the tender for the project is expected to receive approval by the end of May.

“It is kindly requested to transfer the aforesaid HSVP land to GMRL on a permanent basis to facilitate timely execution of the Priority-2 Corridor of the Gurugram Metro project,” Choudhary stated in the letter.

According to the proposal, the land is located near multiple planned metro stations in DLF Phase 2, including Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22 and Udyog Vihar Phase 1.

According to a GMRL survey, the metro corporation requires 24.84 hectares of land for the overall project, including 23.52 hectares of government land and 1.32 hectares of private land. In addition, around 5 hectares of government land is required temporarily during the construction phase.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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