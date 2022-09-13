Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call

At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram’s Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said Subhash Boken, the Gurugram Police’s public relation officer.

Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said a thorough search operation was taken up but nothing suspicious was found after evacuating the hotel.

“There were around 700 guests and staff at the time when the caller made the threat call on the hotel’s landline number and said a bomb was planted inside the premises. They were all evacuated to a safer place as a standard operating procedure adopted under such a situation.”

He said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action. “The entry to the hotel premises was sealed. It took almost two hours to complete the search operation which yielded nothing. The call of the bomb threat was later found a hoax.”

Kaushik said investigations were going on and a First Information Report was in the process of being registered.

