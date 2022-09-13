Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call
Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said a thorough search operation was taken up but nothing suspicious was found
At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram’s Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said Subhash Boken, the Gurugram Police’s public relation officer.
Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said a thorough search operation was taken up but nothing suspicious was found after evacuating the hotel.
“There were around 700 guests and staff at the time when the caller made the threat call on the hotel’s landline number and said a bomb was planted inside the premises. They were all evacuated to a safer place as a standard operating procedure adopted under such a situation.”
He said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action. “The entry to the hotel premises was sealed. It took almost two hours to complete the search operation which yielded nothing. The call of the bomb threat was later found a hoax.”
Kaushik said investigations were going on and a First Information Report was in the process of being registered.
-
Karnataka to enforce Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act soon
The Karnataka government is chalking out an idea of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. Minister Prabhu Chavan conducted a meeting with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board at Pasupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Monday. All officers and veterinarians of the department are working hard to prevent cow slaughter. On the same occasion, Minister Prabhu Chavan congratulated the new members.
-
Two agencies engaged for e-waste management in Ghaziabad city
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has engaged two private agencies to collect and properly dispose of electronic waste (E-waste) from households in 100 residential wards, in accordance with provisions of the E-waste Management Rules. Ghaziabad city had no provision for the collection and scientific disposal of E-waste so far. City health officer, Mithilesh Kumar added that there is no estimation of E-waste generation in the city available with the corporation.
-
Ludhiana Akali leader, supporters create ruckus at police station, held
Shiromani Akali Dal Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka along with his supporters damaged windowpanes at police station division number 5 and misbehaved with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night. The SHO division number 5 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, issued a challan to him for wrong parking. Sood called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station.
-
Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes.
-
2 men hired for a paint job kill shopkeeper for ₹40,000 in phone wallet, caught
NEW DELHI: Two men contracted by a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar to give hIslam Ahmad's'house and shop a fresh coat of paint killed him late on Monday and stole his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday after tracking down the phone, and the two suspects 20km away in Paharganj. Ahmad has a shop in the Shaheen Bagh area and sells shoes. Since the man's mobile phone was missing, it was first put under surveillance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics