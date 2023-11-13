Gurugram: 16 admitted in hospitals with burns on Diwali; one critical

As many as 16 people suffered burn-related injuries while bursting crackers on Sunday during Diwali celebrations, officials said.

A team was doctors were on standby and all the patients with burn injuries were taken to the ward and admitted. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One was reported critical and was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram said that a 24-year-old man from Luxman Vihar in Sector 5 had severe burn injuries including his face and was referred to Delhi. All the rest patients are being treated in the city hospitals. Separate wards for treating burn patients were set up at government hospitals in Gurugram, Sohna, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi for Diwali-related injuries and emergencies.

“A team was doctors were on standby and all the patients with burn injuries were taken to the ward and admitted,” he said.

Also Read: Fire in Prayagraj: Rescued man dies of cardiac arrest, 2 hospitalised with burns

Yadav said that all unit in-charges were directed to ensure that their staff are available in case of emergency apart from night duty staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The patients included six children. However, because of the restriction on firecrackers last year, burns were fewer,” he said.

Officials of the fire department responded to 20 incidents of fire reported on Diwali adding there were no reports of any casualties.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana fire services who also holds the charge of deputy director (technical), fire station, Sector 29, said that they had chalked out a plan and formed teams from all fire stations.

“We had deployed home guards and civil defence personnel, that were spread in all directions to reach the fire spot within minutes,” he said.

Over 50 calls to police control room; no case registered

Police said more than 50 calls were received between 11pm and 1am where residents complained of bursting of firecrackers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Teams were sent to the spots from where complaints were received. Nothing major was found and people were only using green crackers. No major complaints related to crime were reported on Sunday. Those who were found bursting crackers late at night were asked to stop as they were not found in possession of hard crackers but light ones. Overall, the festival was peaceful in the city,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON