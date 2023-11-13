close_game
News / India News / Diwali air pollution: What can you do to stay healthy amid Delhi's 'very poor' AQI? Check these 8 tips

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 13, 2023 11:19 AM IST

The concentration of PM 2.5 in Delhi has been recorded at 31 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Delhi on Monday saw a surge in pollution levels and a thick layer of smog returned to the capital after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 301 at 10 am, continuing to remain in the ‘very poor’ category - while some areas recorded even worse air quality such as an AQI of 315 in Shadipur, 311 in Ayanagar, 308 in Lodhi Road, 355 in Pusa, and 333 in Jahangirpuri. The concentration of PM 2.5 in Delhi has been recorded at 31 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category after Diwali (ANI)
On Saturday, Delhi's health department had issued a pre-Diwali public notice advising a list of dos and don'ts to the people of the national capital and its adjoining regions. It advised pregnant women, senior citizens, and children to not venture outside during the worsening air quality and also advised people to consult a doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, or irritation in the eyes (red or watery).

Here are some tips to stay safe from toxic post-Diwali air pollution:

  1. Avoid physical exercises such as outdoor morning and late evening walks, jogging, running, and physical exercise.
  2. Wear a face mask while going out every time - N-95 masks should be mandatory for children and elderly.
  3. Install air purifiers in homes and offices - it is one of the most effective ways to breathe safely and avoid serious health issues.
  4. Take steam baths regularly.
  5. Do not smoke - be it active or passive as it can lead to more inflammation in the lungs.
  6. Regularly do deep diaphragmatic breathing and deep breathing exercises to improve lung health.
  7. Hydrate yourself and eat a healthy balanced meal. Include more fruits with Vitamin C.
  8. Avoid burning mosquito coils and incense sticks in closed premises.

Monday, November 13, 2023
