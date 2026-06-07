Gurugram: 2 held for supplying bank account in ₹78 lakh ‘digital arrest’ case

Gurugram: Gurugram Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men accused of providing a bank account used to route money in a ₹78 lakh “digital arrest” case. During the investigation, police found that ₹24 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account held by one of the accused. (Representative photo)

The first accused, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to two days of police custody on Thursday, and the other accused, a native of Meerut, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Ghaziabad on Friday.

The arrests stem from a complaint filed on November 28, 2025, by a man who alleged that fraudsters posing as police officers kept him under a digital arrest between November 21 and 28 and coerced him into transferring ₹78 lakh.

During the investigation, police found that ₹24 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account held by one of the accused. According to investigators, he had sold the account to the second accused for ₹70,000, who then allegedly passed it on to another person for ₹2.2 lakh.

Police said the account was allegedly used as part of a wider cyber fraud network. Investigators also found that 52 complaints had previously been registered in connection with transactions routed through the same account.

The two accused have been booked under sections 319 (cheating by personation) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A probe is underway to identify others involved in the fraud, police added.