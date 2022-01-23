Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: 4 of family injured as cylinder blast triggers fire in house

The injured sustained around 60-70 per cent burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, a police officer said.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:51 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Four members of a family sustained serious burn injuries after their house caught fire following a cylinder blast here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Sheetla Colony here, they said.

According to police, the injured include 40-year-old Sanju, a street vendor from Uttar Pradesh, his wife Laxmi (36), daughter Nikita (19), and son Nitin (12).

The injured sustained around 60-70 per cent burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, a police officer said, adding their condition remains critical.

The incident occurred when Laxmi was preparing food in the kitchen of the rented accommodation, they said. 

