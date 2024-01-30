 Gurugram biker rams into car door, falls on road, crushed by bus - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram biker rams into car door, falls on road, crushed by bus

Gurugram biker rams into car door, falls on road, crushed by bus

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jan 30, 2024 10:50 PM IST

A motorcyclist, on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, rammed into a car after its driver suddenly opened the door, and was flung on to the road, where a passing bus crushed him, police officers aware of the case said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Lakhan Singh, 35, was driving his Bajaj Platina motorcycle from Signature Tower at Sector 15 to Sector 18 on the service lane of the expressway. (Representational image)

Police said the freak accident occurred on Monday afternoon near Iffco Chowk, whenthe deceased, identified as Lakhan Singh, 35, was driving his Bajaj Platina motorcycle from Signature Tower at Sector 15 to Sector 18 on the service lane of the expressway. Officers, quoting eyewitnesses, said that at around 1pm, the driver of a Mahindra Thar parked on the side of the road suddenly opened the door which Singh rammed into. The force of the collision was such that Singh fell on to the road and he was crushed by a Haryana Roadways bus.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 18 police station, said the bus driver braked hard to avoid hitting Singh, but the motorcyclist came under the bus wheels. “Other commuters present at the spot immediately arranged an ambulance and rushed Singh to the government hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

Kumar said the Thar driver fled from the spot. “The car had a Delhi registration number, and we are trying to trace its owner. We are also scanning CCTV camera footage of the spot,” he said.

On a complaint by Singh’s brother, a first information report was registered against the Thar driver under Indian Penal Code sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the Sector 18 police station on Monday night.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
