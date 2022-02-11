Gurugram building tragedy: FIR against builders, DSP-level officers to probe case

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said on Friday a first information report (FIR) was filed in the Gurugram building collapse case in which at least two lives were lost a day ago. Vij said two police officers of deputy superintendent-level were investigating the case.

A PTI report said the builder and construction contractor of the building were booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bajghera police station.

Deputy commissioner of police Deepak Saharan said, "Action will be taken as per the law".

Realty firm Chintels India said it was cooperating with the local authorities on the "unfortunate" incident and would conduct a structural audit of the entire project. The incident happened at 'Chintels Paradiso' project at Sector 109, Gurugram in Haryana.

Police have booked the builder and the construction contractor for negligence, while the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter, according to officials.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that the mishap occurred during renovation work by a contractor being carried out by a resident in his apartment," Chintels India managing director Prashant Solomon said in a tweet.

He said the company had conducted a structural audit last year in the wake of complaints regarding the project.

"We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed," Solomon said.

He said the company is fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support.

"... we will do our best to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future. We extend our heartfelt condolence and complete support to the affected families in this moment of grief," Solomon said.

The Gurugram-based firm has developed many housing and commercial projects in the Dwarka Expressway area.

