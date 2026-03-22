Gurugram cab drivers strike till March 23, seek customer KYC

A group of app-based cab drivers across Gurugram have gone on strike till March 23, demanding mandatory KYC verification for customers to curb assaults and attacks on drivers, they said. In Gurugram, drivers gathered outside Sector 46 on Saturday morning said the protest is aimed at tackling safety risks posed by fake or unverified passengers who allegedly misuse or assault them during trips. Drivers flag safety gaps and lack of support during assaults; bookings hit with delays across parts of the city. (AFP)

Preet Kumar, a cab driver, said aggregators must introduce customer KYC on priority. “Drivers undergo strict KYC verification, and we understand it is important for passenger safety. But what about our safety? We also need protection from fake passengers,” he said.

Highlighting gaps in grievance redressal, he added, “There have been instances where we have taken passengers across the city and even to other cities, and they have misbehaved with us. Where are we supposed to report such incidents? There is no proper system in place. Several cases of assault have already come to light.”

Another driver, requesting anonymity, raised concerns over late-night trips. “What if we get a ride at 2 am for an inter-city trip with a far-off destination? If a passenger turns hostile or assaults the driver, there is no protection or immediate support system in place. Situations like these leave drivers extremely vulnerable,” he said.

While app-based cab platforms are equipped with safety features, including SOS buttons for both drivers and passengers, drivers told HT that their effectiveness remains questionable. They said that in several instances of assault or threats, they were unable to access timely help, leaving them vulnerable despite the presence of these safety tools.

Drivers also cited a recent incident to underline their demands. A 25-year-old cab driver, Suraj Singh, was strangled to death inside his vehicle in January this year by passengers who had booked a ride from Sector 37C to Chandu Budhera. HT had reported on January 31 that five accused attacked him while attempting to rob him of his cab.

The strike led to slight disruption in app-based cab services across parts of Gurugram, with residents reporting minor delays in bookings.Rishika Tiwari, a resident of Sector 38, said that “while booking a cab to the nearest metro station usually takes about a minute, she had to wait 10 to 15 minutes due to the strike.” While fares largely remained unchanged, some users experienced longer wait times and occasional cancellations on Saturday.