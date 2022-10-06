Gurugram celebrates Dussehra at 300 locations, no ban on firecrackers

Residents cheered as the effigies of demon king Ravana and his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad went up in flames and the cacophony of pyrotechnics to mark to the triumph of good over evil at around 300 locations in Gurugram on Wednesday evening—thanks largely to the absence of a ban on firecrackers in the city. Dussehra was celebrated with fervour in the city this year in a marked difference from 2020 and 2021, which saw muted festivities due to pandemic-induced restrictions as well as a ban on firecrackers.

The “Ravana Dehan” took place on Dussehra Ground, Sector 12 A Community Centre, Ramlila Maidan, New Colony grounds and Sector 5 among others, and included pyrotechnic displays, besides light shows, processions, dance and musical performances.

Hundreds of volunteers in addition to police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure safety and social distancing, officials said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they had deployed more than 3,000 police personnel across the city to ensure safe celebrations. “We advised people to mask up and maintain social distancing and designated parking areas so that people do not park on the road and cause snarls. Traffic police personnel were deployed to keep a check on wrong parking and vehicles were towed away from many spots,” he said.

Police said barricading was done at all major spots where Ravana’s effigies were burnt, and added that 30 PCR vehicles, 25 police riders and 30 quick response teams were deployed to keep a check on any criminal activities. Teams of women police personnel were also on duty to ensure the security of women. Also, police had advised people to call 112 in case they noticed any suspicious activity or person.

Raj Saini, media coordinator of Shri Durga Ram Leela committee, Jacobpura — which organise Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations at the Gaushala ground, said that except Gaushala Maidan, Dussehra was celebrated at all locations in Old Gurugram. “We had loaded firecrackers in the effigies as people usually like to watch that. Two of our teams worked to organise Ravana Dehan at the Sector 12 A community ground and Jacobpura ground. The number of visitors increased this year as the celebration took place after two years (and the lifting of Covid-19 curbs),” he said.

Saini said due to ongoing construction they could not make arrangements at Gaushala maidan.

Residents’ welfare associations also organised Dussehra celebrations in their respective sectors and condominiums. Sector 57’s Dussehra was a low-key affair with three children creating the effigies to be burnt. Senior citizens of the area rewarded them for their cost-effective project, said residents.

Vikas Thapar, joint secretary of DLF Phase 2 RWA, said residents followed all Covid protocols. “Residents were deployed as volunteers to ensure social distancing,” he said.

Residents of DLF5 celebrated an eco-friendly Dussehra with a symbolic Ravana Dehan with just a light show (no fire and crackers) at DLF Club5, Club4 and Club3. There were also cultural dance performances, classical music, and a Ramlila performance.

Residents also celebrated Durga Puja across the city. Each day of the festival included a traditional ‘bhog’ (food), a cultural line-up of soulful performances by a series of artists, including folk, classical and commercial.

Popular rituals like Dhunuchi naach, Naatok, Ramlila, Dandiya and Sindoor Khela were performed with great enthusiasm by residents. The Puja celebrations culminated on Dussehra where the idols of goddess Durga were immersed in water bodies in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that any ban on firecrackers will depend on the air quality before Diwali.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “We will take decision based on the pollution level.”

To be sure, the air quality in Gurugram was recorded in the “poor” category on Wednesday at 238.

