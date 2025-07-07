Gurugram civic body launches cleanliness drive

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a month-long “Adopt Cleanliness, Drive Away Disease” campaign to promote hygiene and prevent spread of diseases. Initially, the endeavour is focussed on conducting special awareness sessions in various government and private schools across Gurugram. (HT Photos)

The initiative, being conducted in compliance with the guidelines of the ministry of housing and urban affairs and the department of urban local bodies, Haryana, will last till July 31, said officials on Sunday.

The drive, started on Saturday (July 5), primarily aims to raise public awareness about hygienic practices and encourage community participation in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

Sumit Kumar, joint commissioner of the Swachh Bharat Mission, MCG, emphasised that the campaign is not limited to government efforts but is intended to foster public responsibility.

“Cleanliness is not merely a government programme—it is a social movement that requires active participation from all sections of society,” he said on Sunday.

Initially, the endeavour is focussed on conducting special awareness sessions in various government and private schools across Gurugram.

MCG teams are educating students on the importance of cleanliness and demonstrating right ways to wash hands and being encouraged to clean them using soap and water regularly.

These teams are also visiting different wards, colonies, and markets to directly engage with residents. Efforts are underway to enhance cleanliness of streets, public places, and marketplaces with the help of sanitation workers.

Also, residents are being urged to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, avoid littering, and dispose of waste responsibly.

The civic body is working to boost household waste collection systems, promote the segregation of wet and dry waste, and involve community organisations, RWAs, and volunteer groups in the campaign.

The “Adopt Cleanliness, Drive Away Disease’ initiative is viewed by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya as a critical step towards building a healthier, cleaner Gurugram.

Authorities have urged residents to actively participate in the drive to bring about a lasting change.