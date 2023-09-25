Gurugram civic body to enforce revised air pollution action plan

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is getting ready to implement the revised graded response action plan (Grap) of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Gurugram from October 1 to curb pollution during the winter months.

Officials said that CAQM has issued detailed guidelines over the curbs that will be implemented in Gurugram in accordance with the air quality. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCG commissioner PC Meena said detailed guidelines have been issued by CAQM, the agency tasked with tackling pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), about the curbs that have to be implemented in accordance with the air quality index (AQI). The curbs have been divided into four categories -- when the AQI is 201 to 300, 301 to 400, above 400 and when it crosses 450.

He said for AQI between 201 to 300, dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition (C&D) activities will be taken. No construction and demolition activities will be allowed for plots measuring 500 square metres or above, which are not registered on the pollution control board portal. They said regular lifting of municipal solid, C&D and hazardous waste will have to be ensured so as to prevent their illegal dumping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Periodic and mechanised sweeping of roads and water sprinkling, intensive use of antismog guns and other dust suppression methods will be adopted; no coal or firewood tandoors in hotels and restaurants will be allowed,” the MCG commissioner said.

When AQI is between 301 to 400, daily mechanical cleaning of road and water sprinkling at hot spots, heavy traffic corridors, and other vulnerable areas will have to be done, and dust collected should be disposed of as designated.

Use of diesel and portable gensets (<19kW) will not be allowed, and only those between 19kW and 125kW running on duel fuel mode will be allowed for a maximum of two hours a day, officials said.

If and when the AQI crosses 400, intensified cleaning and water sprinkling on road will be taken up daily before peak hours, at hot spots, and heavy traffic corridors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There will be a strict ban on C&D activities with exemptions for projects of the Railways, Metro, airport, bus terminals, and projects of national importance, etc., but only with strict compliance of C&D waste management and dust prevention norms.

Officials said C&D activities will be banned even in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc under stage 4 of Grap at least three days in advance of the AQI reaching 450 or above, based on dynamic air quality forecast system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail