Gurugram CMO orders separate burn and asthma wards in govt hospitals for Diwali

Separate wards for treating burn and asthma patients will be created at government hospitals in Gurugram to prepare for Diwali-related injuries and emergencies, health department officials said on Thursday. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “These wards will be earmarked at the government hospital in Sector 10 and subdivisional hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi. Signages will be put up and all necessary equipment will be kept ready for treating patients,” he said.

Yadav further said that all unit in-charges have been asked to ensure that their staff are available at full strength during the Diwali season. “At least 15 burns cases were treated by the Civil Hospital last year. The patients included adults and five children. The city records a spike in the number of burn victims during Diwali every year. However, because of the restriction on firecrackers last year, burns were fewer. They are expected to increase again this year,” he noted.

Health officials said that directions have also been issued to health officials for appointing nodal officers for managing the wards and for treating patients suffering from burn injuries or asthma. Yadav added that officials have been asked to purchase all necessary medicines to treat these patients. “Both asthma and burn patients will be treated at the Sector 10 and subdivisional hospitals, along with the polyclinic in Sector 31,” he said.

“Authorities managing ambulance fleets have also been directed to stock up on medicines required to treat and save patients, and also provide first-aid in case of minor or severe burn injuries,” he added. Officials said that all staff and paramedics have been asked to be available for phone calls and immediately respond in case of an emergency.

