Gurugram: Cops recover ₹7.9 lakh more, car in nearly ₹1 crore cash van loot case
Gurugram: The police have recovered ₹7.9 lakh, a car, and a fake registration number plate of a vehicle in a ₹96.32 lakh loot case which took place on April 18, said the officials on Thursday.
The recovery was made after six suspects, who were arrested in four days this week, confessed to the crime and made the revelations while in police remand, said the officials.
According to the police, the money recovered is in addition to ₹70.5 lakh, which was recovered earlier.
The incident had taken place around 1.45pm on April 18, when five suspects looted the money from a cash van near Subhash Chowk in Gurugram after throwing chilly power in the eyes of two employees of a security firm who were sitting inside it.
-
Clashes near temple in Punjab's Patiala, cops claim no nod taken for Sena march
Clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala on Friday. The visuals shared by ANI show intense sloganeering and scuffle between the two groups. “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) local unit chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march,” a senior police official told ANI.
-
AC mechanic falls from sixth floor of Gurugram condominium while working, dies
An air-conditioner mechanic allegedly died after falling from the sixth floor of a condominium in Gurugram Sector 82 around 6.30pm on Thursday, said the police. Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said that Kumar was repairing an AC, with one leg on a concrete visor outside the window, which allegedly collapsed and he fell down from the sixth floor. He died on the spot, the SHO added.
-
Blistering heat in Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram hottest at 45.6 deg Celsius
Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Gurugram was the hottest place in Haryana, while common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
-
Bihar: Over 100k farmers acquainted with climate-resilient agri methods
Over 100,000 farmers have been acquainted with climate-resilient agricultural methods in Bihar since a pilot project was launched for the purpose in 2019 across 40 villages in eight districts. The project was extended to 190 villages across 38 districts in 2020. Bihar faces regular droughts and floods which prompted the government to take steps to save agriculture and agriculturists from the growing climate-related vulnerabilities. Fourteen cropping systems have been identified for demonstration.
-
Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius
Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.
