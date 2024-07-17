Gurugram DC inspects proposed ISBT land site on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav inspected the proposed site for the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sihi village, located along the Dwarka Expressway, on Wednesday and directed officials to prepare a detailed map of the site and submit it to his office by Friday. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav inspects the site of the proposed ISBT in Sihi village along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He asked the Manesar tehsildar, who accompanied him, to identify and map 15-acre plots in Sector 36A on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and near the Elan Mall for the new ISBT, said officials. The plots in question are part of 147 acres of land in Sector 36A that the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) has designated for public utilities, said Yadav. When the site is finalised, the land will be transferred to the transport department under a Public-Private Partnership model for the new ISBT, he added.

“The identified map options will be sent to the state government for approval. Upon receiving the government’s approval for one of the options, the project will proceed to the next stage of development. The old bus terminal in the city centre was inadequate due to space constraints and frequent traffic jams caused by bus movements. With the growing population in the district, there is a pressing need for a larger and more modern ISBT,” said DC Yadav.

Sihi village is strategically viable for a new ISBT due to its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the proposed Global City, a heliport, the Delhi-Gurugram National Highway, and railway station. A heli-hub is also proposed to be built in the area, said officials.

Pradeep Ahlawat, GM Roadways, said that while the land for the ISBT will be provided by HSIIDC, the construction costs will be borne by the transport department. The PPP model will involve a 51% stake by the transport department and a 49% stake by HSIIDC.