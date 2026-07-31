The deputy commissioner (DC) office, Haryana courts and a few schools received a bomb threat mail on Friday which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

Gurugram DC office, district courts receive bomb threat mail: Officials

Following the email threat, police deployed bomb disposal squads and dog squads to the mini secretariat. Thorough searches were conducted and no suspicious object was found, officials said.

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Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the threat email was received around 8:20am on Friday.

“Police teams were immediately deployed to all the locations; evacuation and search operations are underway, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“While these threats were declared a hoax, the threats are still being assessed, and the investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Hoax bomb threat email puts DC, MC offices on alert

The email also mentioned specific timings for the alleged attacks, stating that the DC office would be targeted around 3:11pm. It further claimed that a school would be attacked at approximately 1:11pm, followed by an attack on courts in Haryana at around 2:11pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the functioning of the district court has been suspended as a precautionary measure, while a bomb disposal squad has reached the premises to carry out a thorough inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the functioning of the district court has been suspended as a precautionary measure, while a bomb disposal squad has reached the premises to carry out a thorough inspection. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Dhankhar, secretary of the District Bar Association, said court proceedings will remain suspended until the bomb disposal squad completes its inspection.