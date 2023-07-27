Aravalli Rejuvenation Board formed to curb illegal mining in Aravallis

The deputy commissioner of Gurugram formed a seven-member team on Wednesday to curb illegal mining in the protected Aravallis, said district officials, adding that its first meeting was also held at the Mini Secretariat the same day.

Gurugram, India-July 05, 2023: A view of Aravali Safari Park land in Garat Pur Bas village; Safari Park project which is being developed in line with the biodiversity park concept in a 10,000-acre land parcel in the Aravalli region in Gurugram and Nuh Districts, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 05 July 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said the team, ”Aravalli Rejuvenation Board”, will comprise officials from the forest department, state pollution control board, revenue department, mining department, chief executive officer of district board and a member nominated by the DC Nishant Kumar Yadav. All these officials were present during Wednesday‘s meeting with Yadav.

In its first meeting, the board decided to strengthen the infrastructure in the Aravallis by installing more CCTV cameras in mining prone areas, deploying drones for proper monitoring and building dedicated jogging and cycling tracks for citizens so that their presence deter illegal miners. It was city magistrate Darshan Yadav who gave suggestions for construction of the tracks and amenities, officials who attended the meeting said.

DC Yadav said the main focus of the team will be to curb illegal activities in the prohibited and eco-sensitive zone of the Aravallis besides preserving the flora and fauna of the region to maintain the ecological balance. “Since there is awareness among the people , they keep sharing pictures and videos of illegal mining and we have identified areas where such activity is taking place. Formation of the team will help to curb the menace,” the deputy commissioner said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The special team will also work to ensure proper coordination between different departments of the state government and other agencies for better and prompt action to save and protect the Aravallis in the future with a strengthened infrastructure,” Yadav said.

He said the team will also form policies, perform management of the eco-sensitive range and its all-round development. “The team will also act on any kind of complaint related to illegal mining and other similar activities,” he said.

The DC also chaired the meeting of the district level team of the newly formed “state enforcement bureau” whose dedicated police station at Sushant Lok-1 has been given the mandate to take action on cases related to illegal mining, liquor smuggling, water and electricity theft and freeing up of government properties from squatters and acting against illegal colonies arising across Gurugram and Nuh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, eight such police stations have been made functional across the state by the Haryana government which will investigate and take action on such cases.

Yadav said directions were given to form dedicated vigilance teams that will crack down on vehicles transporting illegal mined items via road and those found involved in overloading.

“These teams will impose fines on such vehicles. Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and a few other neighbouring places are places which are vulnerable to such activities and the teams will remain alert in these places,” he said.

Officials of the mining department said five vehicles were seized for their alleged involvement in illegal mining and of them, two were released after the respective owners submitted a fine of ₹4.35 lakh fine this month . Besides, three FIRs were also registered this month for illegal mining activities in Aravallis and other areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail