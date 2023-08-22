Plan afoot to ease commute around Millennium City Metro station in Gurugram

To ensure a safe and easy commute around the Millennium City Metro station (erstwhile Huda Metro station), the district administration on Tuesday asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) initiate steps such as the opening of service lanes outside Fortis Hospital, besides setting up traffic signals on the stretch.

The Millennium City Metro station is one of the busiest stations on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro and thousands of commuters daily use this station to commute to and fro from Delhi and elsewhere in the National Capital Region. The station is surrounded by a number of private, government and commercial offices in sectors 29, 44 and adjoining areas and owing to the heavy congestion, commuters find it difficult to cross the road and reach the Metro station. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The decision was taken during the monthly road safety meeting chaired by additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Meena at the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday. Directions were also issued to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install no-honking signs on NH-48 between Sihaul toll plaza and Kherki Daula.

The ADC also issued directions to impound schools buses violating rules.

According to a press statement, ADC Meena issued directions to reopen the service lane in front of Fortis Hospital and introduce automatic escalators at the foot-over-bridge outside the Millennium City Metro station for smooth movement of pedestrians to the station.

“The GMDA has been asked to prepare a detailed plan for ensuring safe movement of pedestrians around the station as there is heavy congestion at that location. Creating footpaths, traffic lights, escalators and other traffic mitigating measures will be part of the plan,” said a senior official, who was present in the meeting, asking not to be named.

During the meeting, Meena said “no honking” signboards must be installed from Sirhaul border to Kherki Daula toll plaza to curb noise pollution. He said cooperation of residents’ welfare associations will also be taken to create awareness about ill-effects of noise pollution. The ADC also directed that potholes on the stretch from Iffco Chowk to Mahavir Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg and Sector 5 road must be repaired at the earliest.

The district transport officer and secretary, regional transport authority Jitender Singh Gehlawat said there are 100 entry/exit points on NH-48 from Sarhaul border to Sidhravali border, which are traffic bottlenecks and need to be reviewed for traffic safety.

The ADC instructed senior district administration and other officers concerned to act against all school buses that are caught flouting the colour code and other rules. The fitness certificates of such vehicles must be cancelled, and if these continue to operate in violation of rules, then these vehicles must be impounded, officials were told.

