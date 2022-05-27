Gurugram: DTCP seeks restraint on payments to Mahira Group projects

In a major relief to homebuyers who have invested in housing projects of Mahira Infratech and complained of being pressurised to pay instalment of their dues despite the real estate firm being blacklisted, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the builder be restricted from demanding payments till the matter is resolved.

Four projects of Mahira Infratech in sectors 103, 104, 95 and 63-A are under the scanner, while the licence of one of the housing projects in Sector 68 has already been cancelled. On May 17, the DTCP blacklisted the developer, its directors and stakeholders for submitting forged documents and bank guarantees for obtaining licences for construction of the projects.

“We have received several complaints that the developer was demanding instalments despite the fact that the company has been blacklisted. The buyers also said that the banks, which have sanctioned loans, are refusing to disburse the money in view of the legal issues being faced by the developer and they were unable to make payments,” said R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

Bhath said in view of the current situation, he has written a letter to the senior town planner, Gurugam, and director, of town and country planning, Haryana, that the submission of the buyers has merit and the developer should be restrained from asking payments till the matter regarding their projects is resolved.

DTCP officials said the buyers had submitted that they have already paid a substantial amount to Mahira Infratech. Panic has gripped the homebuyers after the real estate firm was blacklisted and they want the authorities to first clear the controversy surrounding the projects.

The letter, issued on Monday, said at this stage, the request of the allottees may be considered of not paying further instalments to the blacklisted company till a final decision is taken by the department.

Following the cancellation of the licence of a project in Sector 68 on May 9 and blacklisting of the company, HRERA, Gurugam, also issued a notice to freeze all bank accounts associated with the real estate firm.

A spokesperson for the developer said that their appeal in this matter is under consideration of the appellate authority and they are hopeful of getting relief on the next day of hearing, which is scheduled next week.

