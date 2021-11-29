Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: DTCP to involve RWAs to check building plan, pollution violations

The department of town and country planning on Saturday asked various resident welfare associations (RWAs) and residents of private colonies to come forward and share information about violations of building bylaws and pollution norms with the department to improve enforcement
(Representational image)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:21 AM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday asked various resident welfare associations (RWAs) and residents of private colonies to come forward and share information about violations of building bylaws and pollution norms with the department to improve enforcement.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that they have generated an email (dtpenfoc@gmail.com) which is being shared with the public through which all stakeholders can share information about the violations and lodge complaints in their respective areas.

“The complaints can be lodged and action would be taken on a priority basis. But it must be ensured that this should not become a tool for harassing residents. If complaints are lodged with ulterior motives, then action would be taken against such complainants as well,” he said.

The DTCP officials also said that complaints should be lodged only with regard to buildings, which have been recently constructed and issued occupancy certificates. “It has come across that in newly constructed buildings where OCs have been issued, the owners are violating norms blatantly and this is the reason that five teams were constituted recently to conduct inspections. These acts will not be condoned,” said Bhath.

The officials said that in the last two weeks alone they have cancelled around 50 OCs for building plan violations.

In a related move, the department on Saturday also decided that information regarding OCs, building plans and structures would be given only to those persons, who are authorised by the owners.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement, said that department is taking action against property owners as they are still engaged in making rooms in stilts, covering cutouts and similar other violations. “There is need to follow the norms, else OCs will be cancelled,” he said.

