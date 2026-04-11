...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gurugram enforces new rules to check littering with penalties as high as 50,000

Gurugram enforces Solid Waste Management Rules, imposing fines up to ₹50,000 for littering and illegal dumping to enhance cleanliness and protect the environment.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
Advertisement

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has enforced the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, from April 1 to curb littering and illegal dumping, with violators facing a maximum penalty of 50,000, an official said on Friday.

Under the new rules, dumping waste on roads, drains, rivers, water bodies, wetlands, lakes, panchayat land and other public or government-owned spaces has been strictly prohibited. (HT Archive)

The move comes against the backdrop of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) 2024 order directing officials to ensure a complete prohibition on the dumping of waste at unauthorised places to protect citizens’ right to a clean and healthy environment.

Under the new rules, dumping waste on roads, drains, rivers, water bodies, wetlands, lakes, panchayat land and other public or government-owned spaces has been strictly prohibited.

According to the penalty structure, bulk waste generators – including institutions and commercial establishments – will face a fine of 25,000 for the first violation and 50,000 for repeat offences. For individual or non-bulk waste generators, the penalty will be 5,000 for the first offence and 10,000 for subsequent violations.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said he has authorised various civic officials, including additional commissioners, joint commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, executive engineers, sanitation inspectors and junior engineers, to check violators and penalise them.

The move comes amid increasing concerns over unregulated dumping at multiple locations across

The authorities are hoping for a visible on-ground impact in the coming months.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

national green tribunal solid waste management
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram enforces new rules to check littering with penalties as high as 50,000
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.