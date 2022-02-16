Gurugram: Equipment meant for smart city project stolen from Bhondsi

Police booked a group of unidentified persons for allegedly stealing spare equipment worth lakhs of rupees meant for electrification work under the Gurugram Smart City project from a storage area at Bhondsi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police said an FIR was registered on Monday night under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station based on the complaint registered by a manager of the firm, which is working on the smart city project on behalf of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

According to the FIR, the thieves decamped with seven different kinds of equipment from the storage area of the firm handling the electrification project.

Police said the storage area is spread on more than three acres and tin sheets have been used for covering and earmarking the boundary of the storage area.

Police suspect that the suspects may have come to the storage firm in a vehicle as the items they have stolen are quite heavy.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said the suspects cut open the tin sheets to gain access to the storage area.

“The stolen equipment includes wires meant for underground electrification. The suspects cut the wires into pieces and fled with the items,” he said.

Kumar said that there is no CCTV camera or any proper security for the storage area. “All the equipment were actually kept in an open area,” he said adding they are trying to zero in on the suspects.