Three, including 12-yr-old boy critical after LPG cylinder explodes

Gurugram: A couple and their minor son sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking cylinder exploded in their house at Dharam Colony in Sector 5 on Monday morning, said Gurugram police.

Gurugram, India-June 05, 2023: A view of burnt shanties seen after a fire broke out in a slum area in sector-29 near Appu Ghar water park, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 05 June 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)**To go with Debashish Karmakar's story

Police said the incident took place at about 5.30am. An ambulance and a fire tender from Bhim Nagar fire station reached the spot to douse the flames, they said.

Investigators said the trio was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A from where they were later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as their condition deteriorated.

As per police, the injured persons were identified as Pappu (48), his wife Nayanmani (45), and their 12-year-old son Rajveer. They said Nayanmani was preparing breakfast when the fire broke out.

Investigators said Pappu had lit up a beedi that led to the cylinder explosion. They said the impact of the explosion was so severe that it was felt in many neighbouring buildings.

Police and fire department officials suspect gas leakage led to the explosion.

Meanwhile, in another incident of fire, at least 20 shanties located near a water park in Sector 29 were gutted on Monday morning.

Fire officials said the incident took place at about 10.50am after which several fire tenders from Sector 29 fire station were pressed into action.

Fire officials said the flames were doused within an hour but almost all the belongings of the dwellers were reduced to ashes by then. They said the fire was suspected to be the fallout of a short circuit.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in an eatery in Sector 39 at around 7pm on Monday due to a cylinder explosion. Lalit Kumar, a senior official of the Gurugram fire department said, “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within 30 minutes. The eatery has been completely damaged, but no one was injured in the incident”.

