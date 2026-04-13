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Gurugram: Girl plays on makeshift swing made of mother's saree, strangled to death

Gurugram: Girl plays on makeshift swing made of mother's saree, strangled to death

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A moment of carelessness while playing at home resulted in the tragic death of a 13-year-old girl in the Sector 9 area of Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Gurugram: Girl plays on makeshift swing made of mother's saree, strangled to death

The girl, identified as Rani Kumar, was playing with her sisters on Sunday when she allegedly made a swing by hanging her mother's saree from a grill on the wall of their house. While spinning around on the swing, the saree suddenly wrapped around her neck and began to suffocate her, police added.

When her condition worsened, her family rushed her to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Rani's father, Suresh Singh, who is originally from Sitamarhi district in Bihar, has been living on rent in Devi Lal Colony for several years. He works as a tailor and has three daughters.

"All my daughters were playing at home on Sunday evening. My wife and I were also present, but we had no idea how it all happened", Suresh said.

A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations indicate this was an accident. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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