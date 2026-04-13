Gurugram, A moment of carelessness while playing at home resulted in the tragic death of a 13-year-old girl in the Sector 9 area of Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Gurugram: Girl plays on makeshift swing made of mother's saree, strangled to death

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The girl, identified as Rani Kumar, was playing with her sisters on Sunday when she allegedly made a swing by hanging her mother's saree from a grill on the wall of their house. While spinning around on the swing, the saree suddenly wrapped around her neck and began to suffocate her, police added.

When her condition worsened, her family rushed her to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Rani's father, Suresh Singh, who is originally from Sitamarhi district in Bihar, has been living on rent in Devi Lal Colony for several years. He works as a tailor and has three daughters.

"All my daughters were playing at home on Sunday evening. My wife and I were also present, but we had no idea how it all happened", Suresh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The family mentioned that the girls often played in the house, making swings out of curtains or clothes. On Sunday evening, Rani used her mother's saree to create a sturdy swing. Moments before tragedy struck, Rani's two younger sisters were clapping with excitement while she spun in circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family mentioned that the girls often played in the house, making swings out of curtains or clothes. On Sunday evening, Rani used her mother's saree to create a sturdy swing. Moments before tragedy struck, Rani's two younger sisters were clapping with excitement while she spun in circles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While spinning, one end of the saree became entangled around Rani's neck. As she continued to move, the saree tightened further. She was unable to scream for help. When her younger sisters realised something was wrong, they raised an alarm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While spinning, one end of the saree became entangled around Rani's neck. As she continued to move, the saree tightened further. She was unable to scream for help. When her younger sisters realised something was wrong, they raised an alarm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When their parents found Rani hanging from the grill with the saree tangled around her neck, her face had changed colour. Suresh and his wife quickly pulled her down and rushed her to a nearby government hospital, but it was too late. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When their parents found Rani hanging from the grill with the saree tangled around her neck, her face had changed colour. Suresh and his wife quickly pulled her down and rushed her to a nearby government hospital, but it was too late. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations indicate this was an accident. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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