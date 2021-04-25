Gurugram health dept to set up independent quarantine centres with oxygen beds soon

As the plan to increase hospital beds in Gurugram is still under execution, the district health department on Saturday recommended setting up independent quarantine centres with oxygen beds, in collaboration with private companies, philanthropists, and welfare trusts in the city.

The reason for setting up the proposed 100-bed quarantine centres is that the number of critical Covid-19 patients who require oxygen support is expected to rise further. The proposal was discussed during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of TC Gupta, additional chief secretary, Haryana — who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 related issues in Gurugram. Besides the proposal to set up quarantine centres, Gupta also asked the nodal officers to ensure that the hospital beds were made available to critical patients.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), said that the number of cases were expected to increase, and there was an urgent need to create independent quarantine centres for critical patients, apart from augmenting bed capacity in the hospitals. “It was decided in today’s meeting that the hospital beds will be increased by 1,000. But our key proposal is to collaborate with private sector firms, trusts, and philanthropists to set up quarantine centres of 100 beds with oxygen support,” Yadav said, adding that these facilities could be set up at community centres, banquet halls, and other such places.

Private companies can also set up such facilities under the corporate social responsibility programme, and city-based developers can come forward to set up such large-scale quarantine centres. “We could also utilise vacant towers in a newly built unoccupied project to create such a facility,” said a health department official, requesting anonymity.

In a related development, Rao Inderjit Singh, MP, Gurugram, released ₹50 lakh to the district administrations of Gurugram, Rewari and Mewat from the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund on Saturday for the immediate purchase of essential medicines and equipment. “I have decided to release this money for the immediate purchase of medicines and other equipment needed for Covid-19 patients. More money from the MPLADS fund would be released as and when required,” said Singh.

