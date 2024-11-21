Gurugram health dept to start drive for pollution awareness

The district health department has initiated awareness campaigns to help residents, especially vulnerable groups, protect themselves from pollution-induced illnesses as Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) reading dips to a “very poor” 374 on Wednesday, an improvement from Tuesday’s “severe” reading of 402, and Monday’s 469, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Residents have been urged to monitor air quality daily through mobile applications, limit outdoor activities during high pollution hours, and use protective measures such as masks, air purifiers, and humidifiers, health officials said. The department is also promoting the use of cleaner cooking and heating fuels, reduced reliance on diesel generators, and increased use of public transport to lower emissions, they added. Meanwhile, doctors have also advised early detection of symptoms like coughing, wheezing, or chest discomfort and encouraging timely medical intervention (Parveem Kumar/HT Photo)

“We aim to empower people with the right knowledge to protect themselves during these critical times,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram. Meanwhile, medical superintendent of Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Manish Rathee said, “We are prioritising outreach in areas where residents lack access to such information. The guidelines are simple yet effective in preventing health problems caused by air pollution.”

Meanwhile, doctors have also advised early detection of symptoms like coughing, wheezing, or chest discomfort and encouraging timely medical intervention. “Ignoring symptoms can lead to severe respiratory or cardiovascular issues,” said Dr Kajal Kumud, a physician from Sector 10 Civil Hospital.

For children, parents are being advised to restrict outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, ensure hydration, and adopt measures to keep indoor air clean. “Elderly people and children are the most vulnerable. Simple steps like drinking plenty of water and avoiding outdoor exercise can make a significant difference,” added Dr Kumud.