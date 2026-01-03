Gurugram: HMRTC approves new CCTVs for Rapid Metro as ridership rises

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has decided to replace the CCTV cameras and public information system (PIS) across Gurugram’s rapid metro network amid rising ridership. The metro currently runs from Cyber City to sector 56 along the Golf Course road. (Hindustan Times)

A senior HMRTC official said that the corporation has approved ₹11.76 crore for the project, which aims to ensure safety and convenience of commuters.

The rapid metro network carried over 12.7 million passengers between April and November 2025, compared to about 11 million last year. In July 2025, the metro recorded the highest monthly growth with ridership rising by 22.93 per cent. Other months also witnessed consistent double-digit increase, reflecting growing commuter confidence, officials added.

According to an HMRTC official, five trains were supplied in the first phase and seven in phase two. However, maintenance contracts for these trains have expired and need to be changed for better monitoring and safety operations.

The metro operator is planning to replace the equipment in the first five trains, and if found suitable, these would be used in trains, they added.

“Approval has been granted for replacement of CCTV cameras and PIS for rapid Metro .The GMRL’s Gurugram metro project will be connected to rapid metro at Cyber Hub through an interchange station,” said a senior HMRTC official.

HMRTC official also said that the financial performance of the network has shown improvement as fare revenue rose by 14.06 per cent to ₹23.37 crore and operational expenditure by 7.66 per cent during the review period.

This gap between revenue growth and cost escalation indicates improved operational efficiency, better resource management and optimisation of day-to-day operations, he added.

The rapid metro runs on Golf Course Road along a 12.85 km stretch. It has 11 stations including DLF Phase-III, Molsari Avenue, Cyber City, Belvedere Tower, DLF Phase-II, Sikanderpur, DLF Phase-I, Sector-42-43, Sector-53-54, Sector-54 Chowk, and Sector-55-56 stations and connects with the DMRC’s Yellow Line at the Sikanderpur Metro Station.