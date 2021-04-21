Gurugram inches closer to 3,000 daily infections

The district on Wednesday reported 2,988 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, according to the health department data, surpassing the previous high of 2.549 cases reported last Saturday.

With the record spike, the number of active cases increased to 16,027, with the health department officials contemplating to increase the number of containment zones, despite isolating several clusters since the spike began over four weeks ago.

The health department also reported four deaths on Covid-19 on Wednesday, with the fatality rate at 0.4% at present. The weekly case positivity rate stood at 16%.

Officials of the health department attributed the spike in number of daily cases to increased testing, with over 10,000 conducted every day. “Heavy testing is being carried out to identify local spread and these are notified as containment zones,” said Dr Virender Yadav, adding that to manage the emerging situation, the health department is working with the district administration to increase the number of beds.

Officials said that 1,227 Covid-19 patients recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 72,448. The rate of recovery in the city stands at 83% while the total deaths caused by Covid related complications stood at 391.

According to the data, 15,010 people in Gurugram are in home isolation, while 74 patients were sent to institutional quarantine on Wednesday. The health department on Wednesday collected 10,108 samples for testing.

Health department officials said that 4,019 people took the vaccine shots at 100 session sites on Wednesday. Out of the eligible 428,000 people, over 340,000 beneficiaries in the prioritised age groups have already taken the jab. “The vaccination outreach will be expanded to cover maximum people in the new few days,” said Yadav, adding that fewer vaccination sites were set up on the day at government establishments.