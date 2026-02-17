Gurugram launches drive against wrongful parking at 10 congestion points

The traffic police in Gurugram will launch a dedicated enforcement drive from Tuesday at 10 locations frequently used for wrongful parking that leads to congestion, officers said on Monday. The campaign will begin on arterial roads and outside markets in sectors 29, 44 and 51, Medanta Medicity, Golf Course Road and AIT Chowk, they added. (Representative image) Ten temporary lots identified for towed vehicles. Owners can reclaim vehicles after paying penalties at designated private parking sites. (HT Archive)

Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said teams of traffic in-charges and zonal officers in the East and West zones will conduct inspections. “Inspections will be held outside major markets such as Sadar Bazaar, Old Mehrauli Road towards Sector 14 market and near Safayar Mall in Sector 83, among other locations, where vehicles found illegally parked will be towed to designated spots,” Dr Mohan said.

Traffic police have identified key congestion points including markets in sectors 29, 44 and 51, and stretches around Medanta Medicity, IMT University and AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road in the East zone. In the West zone, enforcement will focus on Sadar Bazaar, Old Mehrauli Road, the passport authority office near Sanath Road and areas near Safayar Mall in Sector 83, officials said.

Officials said the campaign will run through most of the day, with a focus on peak hours. While no fixed timeline has been set, the drive will continue until parking conditions improve at the identified locations and commuters begin complying with traffic rules.

According to Mohan, 10 temporary parking spots have been identified where towed vehicles will be kept. “Commuters will be able to take their vehicles from a private parking near the Kingdom of Dreams, in front of the April House, near a water boosting station in Sector 51, and Medanta Medicity, among other places, after paying the penalties,” said a senior traffic police official.

Officials said newly procured cranes from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be deployed. “Such intensive drives are aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles on arterial roads without any disruption,” Mohan added.

Last week, 1,164 commuters were fined for wrongful parking. “The towed vehicles will be initially fined ₹1,500, including ₹1,000 crane charges. For the second towing, the fine will increase from ₹500 to ₹1,500, and ₹1,000 for the crane, amounting to a total of ₹2,500,” the senior traffic official said. Data from December 2025 shows Hydras and cranes were deployed on key roads to remove illegally parked vehicles during dense fog.