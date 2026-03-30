Gurugram: Man run over after fall from tractor-trolley, driver absconding

A 30-year-old man died after falling from a moving tractor-trolley and being run over by its rear wheel near a fuel station in Madanpuri Gali 2, Sector 8, Gurugram, on Friday, police said on Sunday. The driver has been booked for rash driving and remains absconding, they added. Victim Deepak Kumar, a daily wage worker, was heading to Sadar when he fell while shifting positions; police booked driver under BNS, probe CMVR violations. (Getty Images)

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Kumar, a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar, a daily wage worker in Gurugram, was travelling to Sadar for work on the tractor-trolley along with another labourer when the incident took place.

According to police, Kumar fell off the moving tractor while attempting to shift from the driver’s side to the trolley and came under the right rear wheel, suffering severe injuries. Based on a complaint filed by his brother on Saturday, the accident took place around 8.44pm.

Passersby rushed Kumar to Civil Hospital in Sector 10, from where he was referred to PGIMS Rohtak. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at New Colony police station. Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and seize the tractor. The body has been kept at PGIMS Rohtak for postmortem.

To be sure, under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, tractors are permitted on public roads in India under strict conditions, including speed limits of 25 kmph without a trailer and 10 kmph with a trailer. They are not permitted to carry passengers under any circumstances. Police said they will examine whether violations under CMVR apply once the vehicle is seized.