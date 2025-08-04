Gurugram Metro Phase 1 builder finalised, work could start by end of month

The Gurugram Metro’s Phase 1 construction — from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, spanning 15.23km and 14 stations — could begin soon as a joint venture of Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Ranjit Buildcon Ltd (DBL-RBL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the ₹1,586 crore construction tender with a bid of ₹1,503 crore, officials of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) said on Sunday. Millennium City Centre metro station in Gurugram Sector 29. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Negotiations with the company will be held in the next 10 days after which they will be awarded the work, a GMRL official said, adding that the company is expected to start work at the project site by the end of this month. GMRL said that a total of six firms had bid for the project.

“The project involves construction of a 15.23-kilometre-long viaduct and 14 elevated metro stations, along with a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, an underpass at Bhakhtawar Chowk, and a ramp to the depot at Sector 33. The construction timeline is 30 months. The project cost is ₹1,503.63 crore,” Dilip Buildcon told SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on August 2. “In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the company through DBL-RBL JV has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by GMRL,” it said.

According to GMRL, the civil contractor will have to conduct a detailed survey of the alignment for the viaduct to fix the span and construct major components of the viaduct. The contractor will also build the station structure including track supporting structure, commercial area and other civil works including entry and exits to the stations.

The contractor will set up a control room with round-the-clock radio communication or telephone switch board links with all safety offices, works sites, site offices, batching plants, casting yards, workshops and all locations. “The Gururgam Metro project has to be completed in the next four years and this is the reason we are working hard to finalise the alignment of the phase two as well so that the tender for civil construction can be floated,” a senior GMRL official said.

The metro stations, which will be constructed under Phase 1 are Millennium City Centre, which will be connected with the Delhi Metro station through an interchange, Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101, which will be connected through a spur.

“The joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and Ranjit Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of first phase of Gurugram metro from Millennium City centre to Sector 9. Six companies had qualified for the financial bid, which were evaluated by GMRL. The negotiations with the lowest bidder will be held in next seven to 10 days after which work will be awarded. We expect the contractor to mobilise the site by the end of this month as construction of Gurugram Metro project is on high priority,” said a senior GMRL official.

The six companies which qualified for the tender included L&T, GR Infra, Afcons, J Kumar and KLPT, said the official, adding that the bids were between ₹1,503 crore and ₹1,812 crore.

The construction tender for the first phase of Gururgam Metro was floated on March 8 but it was extended in May as the scope of work had changed. The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro extension project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 last year, will extend the metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5km with a total of 27 elevated stations.