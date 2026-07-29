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Gurugram Metro to have 5 interchange stations, MD reviews project progress

The corridor will connect with the Delhi Metro, Namo Bharat and the proposed Bhondsi line. Officials also reviewed safety and utility shifting.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 11:00:13 IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The under-construction Gurugram metro corridor will have five interchange stations to improve connectivity with the Delhi Metro, the proposed Bhondsi-railway station metro corridor and the Namo Bharat network, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials said on Tuesday after a project review by managing director Dr Chandrashekhar Khare.

The links at Millennium City Centre, Hero Honda Chowk and other stations aim to improve connectivity as GMRL pushes faster construction (HT Archive)
The links at Millennium City Centre, Hero Honda Chowk and other stations aim to improve connectivity as GMRL pushes faster construction (HT Archive)

Officials said the interchange stations will be at Millennium City Centre, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 5 and DLF Cyber City. While the Millennium City Centre station will connect with the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro, Subhash Chowk and Sector 5 will integrate with the proposed Bhondsi-railway station metro line. Hero Honda Chowk and DLF Cyber City will provide interchange with the Namo Bharat network.

The details emerged after Khare inspected the Old Gurugram Metro project on Monday and reviewed construction progress. GMRL officials said discussions were also held on proposed double-decker stretches at Krishna Chowk near Palam Vihar and near Sector 21.

During the inspection, Khare directed officials to design the interchange at Millennium City Centre, keeping in mind commuters travelling to and from Delhi. “The integration of the two metro systems should ensure a smooth and convenient travel experience for passengers,” he said.

According to a GMRL statement, Khare directed the contractor to expedite work and asked officials to resolve construction bottlenecks between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in coordination with NHAI, HVPNL, DHBVN and GMDA. He also directed utility shifting, including water, sewer, gas, electricity lines and stormwater drains, before Phase 2 construction from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub begins.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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