Gurugram: Old traditions dim as diya, rangoli vendors battle low sales this Diwali

For over three decades, 73-year-old Subey has set up his modest stall every Diwali season to sell earthen diyas. This year, too, he sits behind a small spread of lamps laid out on a worn cloth, hopeful that someone will stop and buy. “Inflation touches everyone,” he said quietly, “but for us, prices have barely moved, just about ₹100 more in the last 10 years.” From diyas once selling at ₹40 a hundred to just ₹120 now, traditional vendors like Tarchand say their earnings haven’t kept pace with rising costs. (HT Photo)

As a flood of LED lights, scented candles, lanterns and decorative fixtures dominate festive markets, traditional diya sellers like Subey are finding it increasingly difficult to survive. “Fifteen years ago, 100 diyas would sell for just ₹40. Now the same number sells for ₹120,” he said. Once a diya maker himself, Subey no longer crafts them by hand. “I used to make them, but the sales just weren’t enough. Now I bring them from Delhi,” he said.

Pointing toward a shop in front of him lined with LED lights, he added, “I see so many people flocking there. Diyas light up homes too. They’ve been part of our traditions for generations. It’s just that people’s preferences have changed.”

At Sector 56 market, another diya seller, Tarchand, 56, shared a similar story of shrinking returns and rising competition. “When I first set up my stall in 1996, there were only two other diya sellers in this entire lane,” he said. “Now every other stall is selling diyas or handmade decorative items. The competition has increased, but the prices have remained almost the same.”

The struggles are not limited to diya sellers. For rangoli colour vendors too, business during Diwali has changed drastically. Haseena, 51, who sets up her stall every year in Sector 31, said, “What we used to sell for ₹40 is now going for just ₹20. Where else do you see prices falling like this over the years?” She blames the shift toward online buying for the decline. “People now prefer to buy rangoli colours online. But what about us?” she asked. “We’re selling good quality colours too. I’ve been sitting at this stall for two days, and not a single customer has bought anything.”

She paused before adding, “Diwali has become a festival for the privileged. For people like us, it’s still about trying to make ends meet.”

Her concerns are echoed by other sellers in the market, who said changing consumer habits and the convenience of online platforms have pushed traditional vendors to the margins. Nearby, 31-year-old Mehandi sat quietly behind his colourful rangoli powders. “I have a family of seven, including five children,” he said. “Every Diwali, I try to earn a little by selling these colours, but it’s getting harder each year. It feels like we are invisible to the public.”

Despite the odds, Subey remains hopeful. “I’ve already made sure my grandson gets the education I couldn’t afford for my own son,” he said. “That’s what keeps me going, even when there are hardly any customers.” As he spoke, a passerby finally stopped at his stall to buy diyas. He straightened up and smiled, ready to make one more small sale.