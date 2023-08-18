GURUGRAM The Faridabad Police have busted a gang for defrauding people on the pretext of issuing credit cards to them or increasing their limits. Gang busted for duping people on pretext of issuing credit cards

Police arrested eight suspects, including an assistant manager and an employee of two private banks.

Five mobile phones, two debit cards, four SIM cards, that were procured using fake documents, and ₹44,000 cash have been recovered from their possession, police added.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the arrested accused were identified as Deepak, Tushar alias Goldy, Akshay, Vinay alias Jony, Roopak, Kunal, Manish and Ravish Kumar.

Kumar, an assistant bank manager, is a resident of Noida while others live in Delhi.

Kunal is an employee of another private bank, police said.

“Akshay, who is the leader of the gang, runs his own call centre in Delhi. His associates call people offering to help them get credit cards. When the person on the other end says he has a credit card, the accused promises to increase his card limit,” Singh said.

They would also send an APK file of an app and ask the potential target to transfer ₹10 using it.

Once the target followed the instructions, the accused would gain access to their bank account details and exhaust their entire card limit to transfer the amount to their accounts, the police officer said.

The accused had duped ₹53,040 from a Faridabad resident recently using the same modus operandi.

The cyber crime team finally busted the gang, arresting its members from different places in Delhi, Noida and Bihar in the last three days.

All the eight suspects were produced before a city court on Thursday and sent into judicial custody, police said.

