In reshuffle, Vikas Arora new Gurugram police commissioner

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran was among the 20 Indian Police Service and Haryana Police Service officers who were transferred with immediate effect on Monday evening.

New Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramachandran, a 1994-batch IPS officer who took over as police commissioner on February 15 last year, has now been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP), administration, Haryana, as per an order issued by the state home department.

The order said that IPS officer Vikas Arora, of 1998 batch, will replace Ramachandran as the commissioner of Gurugram Police. Arora was earlier posted as Faridabad commissioner of police. He was also the deputy commissioner of police (east) in Gurugram between 2010 and 2011.

Speaking on the transfer, Ramachandran said that she was content as she had done her duty to the best of her ability. “During my tenure, there was a reduction in all sections of crime including heinous cases. There were many campaigns and awareness drives launched by the police which yielded results,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Arora, as Faridabad police commissioner, played an important role in crackdown on online fraud cases which led to the arrest of hundreds of people from across the country between September 2021 till August this year.

He also served as inspector general of police (IGP) south range (Rewari) from 2020 to 2021.

Faridabad police officers said that Arora would plan surprise visits to the police station and would ensure proper welfare of the policemen.

Meanwhile, Arora did not respond to requests for comments despite several calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON