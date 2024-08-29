Gurugram Police intensify checks, drunk driving challans surge

The city has witnessed a significant increase in drunk driving cases registered this year as the traffic police intensify night checks, according to Gurugram traffic police officers. Since January, over 15,320 individuals were caught driving under the influence of alcohol across various city locations, including Golf Course Road, MG Road, Sohna Road, sectors 15, 29, 31, and MDI Chowk, they added. Officials said checks are particularly focused on key locations near entry and exit points of the city and popular nightlife venues. (HT Photo)

Officials said most offenders were caught in special drives on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. This year’s figures are nearly triple the 5,370 cases reported in 2023 and significantly higher than the 1,070 cases in 2022, officials added. The testing had been completely stopped from March 2020 due to COVID-19. According to deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij, now, they have multiple breathalysers and even district police teams in the four zones have also been equipped with the same for checking at places where traffic teams are not deployed.

According to Gurugram traffic police officers, for the first time in Gurugram, women drivers have also been subjected to breathalyser tests since January 2024, with over 180 women caught driving under the influence. Earlier, women drivers were often overlooked due to a lack of female police personnel on traffic teams. However, DCP Vij said that several women officers have been added to traffic teams, allowing them to conduct checks on women drivers as well.

DCP Vij attributed the sharp increase in drunk driving cases to enhanced enforcement and the growing influx of people visiting Gurugram’s nightlife spots. “Earlier, hardly three to four checkpoints used to come into existence but now, up to 14 checkpoints, including at least six by traffic police, have become functional across Gurugram,” added Vij.

Officials said checks are particularly focused on key locations near entry and exit points of the city and popular nightlife venues. Drives are conducted with barricades, cameras to record incidents, and generator-operated halogen lights to illuminate the checkpoints. A senior traffic police official explained the rationale behind checks on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights: “The reason to hold checking even on Wednesdays was that a large number of people avoid non-veg or liquor on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday due to religious beliefs.”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Dubey, a civil court advocate, highlighted the legal implications of violating drunk driving laws. “A first-time violator can face a fine of up to ₹10,000 and suspension of their driving license for three months under the Motor Vehicle Act,” Dubey explained. Repeated offenses can result in increased fines, cancellation of the driving license, and additional penalties for driving without a license during the suspension period.