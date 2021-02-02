IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram Police prepares list of personnel for second round of Covid-19 vaccination
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram Police prepares list of personnel for second round of Covid-19 vaccination

The police on Tuesday finalised the list the personnel deployed at borders and those above 50 years of age, who will be the first in the force to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive that starts on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST

The police on Tuesday finalised the list the personnel deployed at borders and those above 50 years of age, who will be the first in the force to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive that starts on Thursday.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that they have selected five locations for vaccination drives and arrangements have been made for the same. “We have prepared a list of 1,500 personnel, including 824 personnel aged above 50 years. It has been shared with the health department and we have informed our force to get vaccinated as per their turn,” he said. The vaccination sites include the commissioner’s office, traffic tower, police lines, Manesar police station, and City Sohna police station.

Rao said the personnel will not have to travel far on the day of vaccination. “We have kept points at such locations that no one will have to travel for more than five kilometres to get vaccinated. It is mandatory for all personnel to get inoculated to win the war against Covid-19,” he said.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram, Civil Hospital, said that the health department has received a list of 5,500 police personnel, 900 home guards, 1,200 special police officers (SPOs), 6,500 Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) front-line workers, 2,000 workers from Panchayati Raj and 500 from the revenue department of the district administration. The department has so far vaccinated 22,372 healthcare workers in the first phase of the drive. “We will set up camps at the given location by the police and will try to vaccinate all the personnel within 10 days provided that we get sufficient vaccines during this period,” he said, adding the camps will be held simultaneously with the ongoing inoculation of health workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination to resume in city

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
After a three-day hiatus, the health department will resume its Covid-19 vaccine drive on Wednesday at 20 private facilities, and just one public site at Civil Hospital in Sector 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Developers welcome Budget announcements on affordable housing

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The affordable housing segment, which has witnessed robust sales during the last two years, is likely to get a further boost in the city due to the announcements made in the Union Budget 2021-22 regarding the extension of tax holiday for affordable housing and relief on home loans for buyers, said city-based developers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Court dismisses plea to make graft accused undergo lie detector test

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A local court on Tuesday dismissed a plea to conduct a lie detector test on suspended police officer Vishal Kumar, who is accused in a 57-lakh graft case and for illegally detaining a call centre owner
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP carries out demolition drive in Dhumaspur

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The enforcement wing of department of town and country (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in village Dhumaspur, around 12km from Gurugram, in which 15 under-construction houses, several plinths, boundary walls and a road network spread over 40 acres were demolished
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

State to seek Ramsar certification for Sultanpur National Park

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The state forest department plans to recommend the Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram and the Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary in Jhajjar district for declaration as Ramsar sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Case against Amazon for selling counterfeit goods

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The police on Monday filed a case against e-commerce seller Amazon for allegedly allowing the sale of counterfeit products on its website
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to take action against institutional plot owners for violating norms

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to take action against institutional plot holders for violating regulations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram school murder: CBI court raps govt, police over delay in prosecuting four cops

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Rapping the state government and the state police, the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Haryana on Tuesday said “they are sleeping like a Khumbhakarna” instead of discharging their statutory duties, over the delay in granting prosecution sanction for four Gurugram police personnel in the school murder case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to take over Maruti Vihar within two weeks

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to take over Maruti Vihar, a gated colony on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, within the next two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Decomposed carcasses of leopard, hyenas found in Sohna

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The district forest department on Tuesday recovered decomposed carcasses of one adult leopard and two adult hyenas from the forest area near the Aravalli village of Saanp ki Nangli in Sohna tehsil
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to start civic services in DLF 1, 2 and 3 next month

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start providing some civic amenities to DLF Phases 1, 2, and 3 from next month, ahead of an impending total takeover, officials said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to review status of proposals approved in 2020 house meetings

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to review the status of proposals approved last year during the special meeting scheduled for February 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Schools in the state will reopen for students in classes 6 to 8 for the first time since March on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers renew protest at Haryana border despite opposition from locals

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that the number of protesting farmers at the site was swelling amid support from villages in Bawal and other parts of Rajasthan and Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Businessman cheats private bank with fake gold for 8-lakh loan

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A Gurugram based catering businessman managed to fool a private bank to issue 8-lakh worth loans against fake jewellery, said police on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP