76-year-old Covid patient dies from co-morbidities in Guguram

A 76-year-old Covid-19 patient suffering from co-morbid conditions died after a sudden stroke in Gurugram on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after a 68-year-old man, who tested Covid positive, died from co-morbidities.

A health worker takes swab sample of residents during a mock drill to check Covid-19 preparedness in Gurugram on April 10. (PTI)

While the number of people hospitalised due to Covid-19 remains low, the health department on Monday proposed declaring seven containment zones in the city due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. The deputy commissioner said they would decide based on the new positive cases on Thursday.

“We have requested that residential areas be designated as containment zones in areas where more than three positive cases have been reported. Furthermore, we are taking every precaution to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is enforced in public places,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Gurugram’s chief medical officer.

The city recorded 517 new cases on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 16.97%.

According to the health bulletin, there are 2,660 active cases in Gurugram. In the last 24 hours, 3,046 tests were performed. In Gurugram, 26 Covid patients have been hospitalised, while 2,634 are being treated at home.

Yadav said that six cases had been reported from two houses in Palam Vihar, three from an apartment in Sector 69, four from Sector 67, two in Sector 9A, and one in Sector 28. “We encourage people to isolate themselves if they have Covid-19 symptoms,” he said.

Yadav said that health teams had been directed to increase testing and ensure people are fully vaccinated. “On April 9, the Haryana government made it mandatory to wear masks in all public places in the state, such as malls, shopping centres, and government offices, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people,” he said.

