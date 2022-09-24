Gurugram rain: Traffic snarls as roads inundated; more showers expected | Videos

The incessant downpour for the third consecutive day in Haryana's Gurugram - not too far from Delhi - resulted in a chock-a-block situation on various intersections as several key connecting roads were inundated. The National Highway 48, or popularly known as the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, which is one of two key routes linking Delhi and Gurugram was also flooded.

Meanwhile, a mega farmers' stir blocking the movement of vehicles on the National Highway 44 - which has now resumed - hit the traffic in a double whammy. In the visuals of the water-logged roads shared by news agency ANI, pedestrians were seen walking in knee-deep water while those riding two-wheelers struggled to wade through. Apart from cars, heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses were also seen in the bottleneck created by potholes and uprooted trees.

Heavy rain had pounded the city on Thursday and Friday as well, resulting in waterlogging across a wide swathe of the city leading to crawling of traffic. A day ago, schools across the city remained shut whereas several corporate offices permitted employees to work from home in a huge respite. Accumulated rain water also entered many houses and basements of buildings in DLF Phase 1, Sushant Lok-1, Old Gurugram, and Sectors 4, 5, 7, 14, 46, and 56, forcing several residents to shift to the upper floors of their houses and buildings.

In the 24 hours between 08:30am Friday and 8:30am on Saturday, the city witnessed 84.5 millimetres of rain, the regional weather department reported. According to the IMD, light to moderate intensity rain over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR will continue throughout the day. Gurugram may see spells of heavy rain along with thunderstorms on Sunday as well.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 25 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees.

