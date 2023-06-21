Gurugram reels under waterlogged roads after heavy rainfall

Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in various parts of Haryana'a Gurugram after heavy downpour lashed the city on Wednesday. As per the visulas shared by news agency ANI, tyres of four-wheelers and two-wheelers were fully submerged in the water in the city's Narsinghpur chowk.

Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall(Twitter/ ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the morning, parts of the national capital Delhi received light rainfall that brought a little respite from the scorching summer. Parts of NCR including adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (UP) Kotputli, Viratnagar also received light to moderate intensity rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to hover around 39 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 38.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

Earlier on Monday, the national capital received light showers while the IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies. The IMD had predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)