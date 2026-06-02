Gurugram residents can now report flooding through new MCG portal

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has introduced a new online waterlogging complaint feature on its website, mcg.gov.in, enabling residents to report flooding issues in their neighbourhoods and provide information on flood depth, officials said. The platform allows users to flag recurring problem areas and supports a broader initiative to improve flood prevention and response. (HT Archive)

Officials said the feature provides information on waterlogging-prone areas and allows users to indicate the approximate depth of flooding. To simplify reporting, residents can use visual reference options such as an auto-rickshaw, car, person and bike to estimate water levels.

“Residents can now report waterlogging in their area and indicate the approximate depth of flooding. While we are aware of the critical hotspots which are prone to waterlogging, we still need to study the depth of waterlogging, and this feature can help us with that,” said Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner at MCG.

Officials said it is mandatory for residents to upload photographs of waterlogged locations while filing complaints. Users can also upload images from previous years to help the civic body assess recurring problem areas and plan follow-up action.

The feature has been developed in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar as part of the pilot phase of the “Rain-to-Resilience” initiative aimed at mitigating urban flooding and waterlogging in Gurugram.

Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner at MCG, said the initiative seeks to go beyond complaint registration. “It also aims to establish a robust and effective flood prevention mechanism driven by active participation of residents and RWAs,” he added.

Officials said MCG will monitor waterlogging through around 700 CCTV cameras across the city. The corporation is also carrying out ward-wise resource mapping to ensure a timely response. Citywide, 269 sewer workers, 84 suction tankers and 89 tractor-mounted pumps have been deployed, among other resources.