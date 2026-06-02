Gurugram residents can now report flooding through new MCG portal
Residents can upload photos and estimate flood depth, while the civic body uses IIT Gandhinagar data and 700 CCTV cameras for monitoring.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has introduced a new online waterlogging complaint feature on its website, mcg.gov.in, enabling residents to report flooding issues in their neighbourhoods and provide information on flood depth, officials said.
Officials said the feature provides information on waterlogging-prone areas and allows users to indicate the approximate depth of flooding. To simplify reporting, residents can use visual reference options such as an auto-rickshaw, car, person and bike to estimate water levels.
“Residents can now report waterlogging in their area and indicate the approximate depth of flooding. While we are aware of the critical hotspots which are prone to waterlogging, we still need to study the depth of waterlogging, and this feature can help us with that,” said Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner at MCG.
Officials said it is mandatory for residents to upload photographs of waterlogged locations while filing complaints. Users can also upload images from previous years to help the civic body assess recurring problem areas and plan follow-up action.
The feature has been developed in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar as part of the pilot phase of the “Rain-to-Resilience” initiative aimed at mitigating urban flooding and waterlogging in Gurugram.
Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner at MCG, said the initiative seeks to go beyond complaint registration. “It also aims to establish a robust and effective flood prevention mechanism driven by active participation of residents and RWAs,” he added.
Officials said MCG will monitor waterlogging through around 700 CCTV cameras across the city. The corporation is also carrying out ward-wise resource mapping to ensure a timely response. Citywide, 269 sewer workers, 84 suction tankers and 89 tractor-mounted pumps have been deployed, among other resources.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.