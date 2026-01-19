Gurugram residents write to PM seeking ban on Aravalli mining

Hundreds of residents gathered in Gurugram on Saturday to demand urgent protection of the Aravalli Range, calling it the city’s last natural shield against rising air pollution, groundwater depletion and ecological collapse. The meeting concluded with participants signing a document addressed to the Prime Minister of India, seeking an “immediate and absolute” halt on mining in the region. Activists called the hills NCR’s last natural shield, urged no-mining status, native forest restoration and long-term legal safeguards. (HT Photo)

Organised by citizen groups and environmental advocates, the event brought together activists, legal experts and conservationists who flagged ecological and legal concerns linked to mining in the Aravallis. Speakers said the hill range functions as the origin catchment for over 120 rivers and streams across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and warned that unchecked mining is disrupting hydrological networks and forest corridors critical for biodiversity.

The document cited findings from Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on illegal mining and alleged enforcement lapses, urging the Centre to intervene before irreversible damage is caused.

Members of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement (ABCM) said sustained community mobilisation was essential to ensure accountability and stronger legal safeguards. One member stressed that restoration efforts must prioritise native species rather than ornamental plantations, cautioning that cosmetic greening cannot substitute natural forest ecosystems.

The gathering also saw strong grassroots interventions from Mangar, where forest defender Sunil Harsana spoke about the prolonged struggle to protect Mangar Bani, often described as one of the last surviving natural forests in the region. “The Aravallis are not just hills; they are our life support system,” said environmentalist and Aravalli Bachao trustee Vaishali Rana, warning that forests and aquifers are nearing a breaking point.

SS Oberoi, who also signed the document, said the campaign aimed to safeguard NCR’s environmental future and public health. “This is not a fringe issue anymore. If we lose the Aravallis, we lose the natural barrier that protects our air, water and climate stability,” he said.

Organisers said the document would be dispatched to the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday, reiterating demands to declare the Aravallis a no-mining zone and explore long-term global protection, including recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.