Gurugram RWAs to hold town halls over civic issues ahead of MCG polls

Gurugram: With the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections set to be held on March 2, resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city are gearing up to hold town hall meetings to directly engage with candidates and address the pressing civic issues. An RWA president underlined the need for such discussions, adding that the election time also compels many unresponsive officials to act favourably. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

RWAs in several sectors, including Sector 45, South City 2, and Sector 21, are taking the lead in these efforts, to hold municipal corporation hopefuls accountable, ensuring that their residents’ concerns are heard and duly attended to.

In Sector 45, residents are grappling with sanitation issues, particularly in neighbouring Kanhai village that lacks a garbage collection system. Puneet Pahwa, the RWA president underlined the need for such discussions, adding that the election time also compels many unresponsive officials to act favourably. “We will invite the candidates for a town hall, presenting our concerns, and seek their commitment to address them. Elections are a right time to build pressure and push for real solutions,” he said.

South City 2 is also considering similar initiatives. A local resident, identified as KK, highlighted key infrastructural issues, particularly deteriorating roads and non-functional streetlights. “The main roads are in place, but internal lanes, such as those leading to Park Hospital and connecting H Block to I Block, are in poor condition. Streetlights from G Block to Arcadia Market remain non-functional, leaving the area unsafe at night,” he said, adding water shortage and foul smell during summer is another vital issue.

In Manesar, where civic amenities are allegedly underdeveloped, Navdeep Singh, a former RWA member, said. “Engaging with candidates is crucial for informed voting decisions...Manesar lacks a single fire station…Even absence of a public hospital forces residents to travel 15 kilometers to the nearest civil hospital in Sector 10.”

Sushant Lok 2 residents, meanwhile, have long struggled with sewage overflow and clogged drains. Former RWA member Neelu Sharma said: “Despite multiple complaints, no substantial action has been taken. We hope this election forces candidates to address it head-on.”

In Sector 21, broken roads, erratic waste management, and a lack of proper civic planning remain pressing concerns. Captain Raj Malik, an RWA representative, said, “Election promises are made and forgotten. Town halls provide us a platform to question candidates directly and ensure accountability once they are in office.”

Residents of DLF Phase 2, where non-functional streetlights have raised security concerns, and Sector 50 that struggled with untimely water supply, particularly in the summer, are awaiting their turn to hold such meetings with candidates.