Gurugram schools shut until Jan 15

The district administration has ordered the closure of all private and government schools in Gurugram from January 1 to 15, 2025, citing the ongoing cold wave. Practical examinations for Classes X and XII will continue as scheduled, officials said on Saturday [CHECK]. Schools will reopen on January 16, according to a December 27 notification from the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, they added. The district administration defended its decision, emphasising student safety amid extreme weather.Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the ongoing cold wave poses a serious health risk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

At present, schools are already shut since December 24 for winter, but were scheduled to open earlier. Schools have been directed to maintain learning continuity through revision sessions and holiday assignments. Monieka Khanna, CEO of Mount Olympus Group of Schools, supported the decision, highlighting its alignment with family values. “We thoughtfully planned revision sessions and holiday assignments to ensure continuity in learning. This break allows families to come together and celebrate the New Year,” she added.

Rashmi Malik, principal of Salwan School, meanwhile, assured that board students remain engaged. “They stay in touch with teachers virtually and practice papers of various subjects,” she added.

Parent reactions: divided opinions

Parents offered mixed responses to the closure. Ambika Yadav, mother of a Class 2 student, welcomed the decision, citing health concerns. “The cold wave has been extreme, and younger children are more susceptible to illness. Prioritising health and safety is the right choice,” she added.

However, parents of senior students expressed dissatisfaction, especially with board exams nearing. Sangeeta Mehta, whose son is in Class XII, criticised the move. “Board students need regular sessions for better guidance. Such disruptions only add to their stress,” she said.

Meenakshi Kapoor, mother of a Class 9 student, also disapproved, comparing it to her school days. “In our times, schools were never shut for peak winters or heavy monsoons. This trend of frequent closures doesn’t help students in the long run,” she said.

Educators raise concerns

Following the announcement, educators have also raised their dismay. Dr Rupa Chauhan, director of academic operations at Kunskapsskolan India, raised concerns about the academic impact. “Curriculum delivery is tied to working days. These closures disrupt schedules, and working parents face challenges as offices remain functional,” she said.

A principal from a private school, requesting anonymity, said, “Parents complain about frequent school closures due to weather conditions. We organised classes for students preparing for board exams because parents struggle with the pressure of studies.”

In response to the concerns, the district administration defended its decision, emphasising student safety amid extreme weather.deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the ongoing cold wave poses a serious health risk, particularly to younger students. “Our priority is students’ safety and well-being. While we understand the concerns of parents and educators regarding academic schedules, these temporary measures are necessary to safeguard children during extreme weather conditions.”