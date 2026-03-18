Gurugram: Sector 75/76 junction to face traffic curbs for 2 months

The district traffic police issued an advisory on Tuesday for commuters to avoid the crossing at the Sector 75/76 dividing road toward Shikohpur and Manesar Police Lines. Officials said the traffic movement on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) crossing, connecting the sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, and 80, would remain disrupted for approximately two months. Work part of major stormwater drain project; police expect prolonged disruption at one of city’s key junctions. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the traffic police, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been carrying out the construction of the Leg 4 master stormwater drain along the SPR.

“The cross-drainage connection work is to be undertaken due to which the commuters are advised to avoid the Sector 75/76 crossing and use alternative routes via Darbaripur Road and the Sector 76/77 dividing road,” the advisory stated.

The stretch serves as the key connecting point between the Dwarka Expressway, the Cloverleaf junction, Kherki Dhaula toll plaza on the Delhi Gurugram (NH-48) highway, Vatika Chowk and Panchgaon Chowk in Manesar.

“Vehicles coming from Vatika Chowk will take the SPR Road towards the NH-48, and the cloverleaf via Kherki Daula Toll to reach their destination. Vehicles coming from Rajiv Chowk will proceed via the NH to Kherki Daula Toll,” a traffic police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, motorists coming from Dwarka Expressway and heading towards Sectors 74 to 80 have been advised to take the NH 48, followed by the Cloverleaf junction and Kherki Daula toll plaza. “Commuters from Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar will have to take a U-turn at Kherki Daula Toll,” the advisory said.